Apple, Booz Hamilton And Gold: 'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Picks For June 3

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2019 6:39am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Carter Worth recommended a long position in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD). He sees more weakness for the stock market.

Tim Seymour said gold often fails around 1,320 or 1,330 during periods like this. He wants to take the other side of the SPDR Gold Trust trade. He is a seller of gold.

Jeff Mills wants to buy Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH). He explained that it's not necessarily exposed to what is going on in China as most of its revenue comes from the U.S. government. It's a play on the national defense strategy and more money going in the cybersecurity investment. Mills added that the stock is a little bit expensive so it could be possible to get it on a lower price, but he still likes it.

Dan Nathan is a buyer of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). He said that it';s very exposed to China, but he wants to use options to set up a long position.

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Dan Nathan Fast Money Fast Money Final TradeLong Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Dan Nathan's Apple Options Trade