Shopify, Under Armour And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 28
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link recommended a long position in Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE: UAA). She thinks margins are going in the right direction and people are loyal to the brand.
Jon Najarian noticed some bullish call options activity in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD). Traders were buying the August 127 calls in the name and he decided to follow the trade
Kevin O'Leary is a buyer of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: IBB). He said there was a lot of bad news and sometimes that's a good time to get back in the stock.
Jim Lebenthal wants to buy Boeing Co (NYSE: BA).
Josh Brown would buy Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). Its chart is his favorite mega-cap chart. He expects to see a major breakout on the upside.
Joe Terranova thinks Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) should be bought.
