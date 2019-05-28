Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shopify, Under Armour And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 28

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2019 1:56pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link recommended a long position in Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE: UAA). She thinks margins are going in the right direction and people are loyal to the brand.

Jon Najarian noticed some bullish call options activity in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD). Traders were buying the August 127 calls in the name and he decided to follow the trade

Learn from Jon Najarian and other traders in person at the Benzinga Global Trading & Investing Summit June 20 in New York City!

Kevin O'Leary is a buyer of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: IBB). He said there was a lot of bad news and sometimes that's a good time to get back in the stock.

Jim Lebenthal wants to buy Boeing Co (NYSE: BA).

Josh Brown would buy Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). Its chart is his favorite mega-cap chart. He expects to see a major breakout on the upside.

Joe Terranova thinks Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) should be bought.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Jon NajarianLong Ideas Media Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GLD + BA)

Defensive Mode: Caution Still The Watchword With Costco, Uber Earnings Later This Week
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Boeing, Ford, Target, Tesla And More
FAA Meeting On Boeing's 737 MAX 'Good Enough,' Says Bullish Morgan Stanley
Report: Boeing 737 MAX Jets Need 100-150 Hours Prep Before Flight
Brexit, China Fears Both Appear To Weigh On Market Early Despite Strong Best Buy Results
Report: US Officials 'Increasingly' Believe Boeing Ethiopian Crash Was Consequence Of Birds
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Salesforce