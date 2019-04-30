On CNBC's "Fast Money," Carter Worth spoke about Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). They are lagging behind the S&P 500 index and Worth believes they could catch up.

Both stocks have moved above its trendline, which is a sign of a bearish to bullish reversal, explained. He believes it makes sense to buy laggards that are showing some signs that they have bottomed. He added that he wouldn't buy laggards that are still moving lower.