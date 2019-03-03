Benzinga featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Retailers that posted quarterly results were among both bullish and bearish calls.

Also covered were the prospects for the iPhone maker and the leading electric vehicle giant.

The big U.S. indexes ended the past week about where they started. There was much for investors to chew on, including a presidential trip to Asia, while back home the president's former lawyer and the Federal Reserve chair each testified before Congress. More big retailers stepped into the earnings spotlight (see below), and news came of a couple of notable spin-offs in the works.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Survey: Apple's Share Of Smartphone Market Remains At All-Time High" by Shanthi Rexaline reveals why one analyst is bucking the bearish trend on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and remains upbeat on the iPhone maker's prospects after the semi-annual U.S. Apple survey.

In "'Sizable Amounts Of Short Covering' In Canopy Growth," Wayne Duggan points out that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), one of the hottest stocks in the market so far in 2019, got another boost on news that celebrity Martha Stewart would advise the company on the development of products.

Analysts see a newly announced restructuring plan as strategically positive for Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shareholders, according to Dave Royse's "Analysts Cheer Old Navy Split, But Gap Still Has Some Work To Do." But how vigorous and widespread is the bullishness?

Priya Nigam's "L Brands Could Be A Turnaround Story In 2019, Says Bullish Wells Fargo" shows why one analyst is focused on encouraging data points even though L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) continues to face fundamental challenges at its flagship Victoria's Secret brand.

Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "Analysts React To SEC Action Against Elon Musk," see how analysts feel after the SEC called for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk to be held in contempt of court for his recent tweets about Tesla car production.

Dave Royse's "Home Depot Prospects Hampered By Housing Market Concerns" reveals why analysts are "increasingly concerned about slowing growth for home-related retailing" after Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) offered weak guidance with its earnings miss.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) suffers "fundamental misdirection and a poor market backdrop." So says a key analyst in "Baird Sees Struggle In Walgreens, Adds To Fresh Pick Negative List" by Elizabeth Balboa. But what are its long-term prospects?

"UBS Stays Bearish On Office Depot After Q4 Print" by Priya Nigam points out that Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) continues to face challenges, such as intensifying competition and slower economic growth, even though the specialty retailer has made progress with a turnaround.

