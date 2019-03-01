Baird Sees Struggle In Walgreens, Adds To Fresh Pick Negative List
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) plunged Friday when Baird added the stock to its "Fresh Pick Negative List."
“We think they're going to struggle with upper bounds of guidance,” analyst Eric Coldwell told Benzinga.
The Rating
Coldwell maintained a Neutral rating on Walgreens and cut its price target from $70 to $67.
The Thesis
By Baird’s assessment, Walgreens suffers fundamental misdirection and a poor market backdrop.
“WBA is advancing many new initiatives (some supportable, some dubious), but can’t change its market environment, which is universally tough,” Coldwell wrote in a note.
Citing similar challenges as CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS), he forecasts modest 2019 results on reimbursement pressures and few mitigation opportunities. At the same time, generics are expected to see less deflation than anticipated, and Baird sees threats in Brexit, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), unfocused management and overstaffing in the U.K. and Chile.
Still, Walgreens may enjoy modest headwinds from slower brand inflation and pharmacy reimbursement on a percent of average wholesale price.
“There’s a lot of pointing to FY20 or beyond as having better prospects (but there often seems to be a caveat once we get there),” Caldwell wrote, citing expectations for accelerated cost actions and dislocation-related pressure.
Price Action
At time of publication, Walgreens traded down 5.5 percent at $67.22 per share.
Related Links:
Goldman Sachs Bearish On Standalone Rite Aid
Walgreens Is 'Poorly Positioned' In The Evolving Retail Pharmacy Space, Cowen Says
Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr
Latest Ratings for WBA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2019
|Baird
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Jan 2019
|UBS
|Initiates Coverage On
|Sell
|Dec 2018
|Baird
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for WBA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Baird Eric ColdwellAnalyst Color Short Ideas Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.