Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

It Could Be Time For This Pharma ETF
Todd Shriber, ETF Professor , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 26, 2019 9:42am   Comments
Share:
It Could Be Time For This Pharma ETF
Related
Pharma Catches Another Case Of M&A Fever
Having Fun With Pharma ETFs
New Drug Pricing Reform (Seeking Alpha)

When it comes to trading leveraged exchange traded funds, one of the keys is situational trading. What that means is that traders should identify the situations or scenarios, be they earnings reports, takeover chatter or political events, relevant to the leveraged ETFs being considered.

Adhering to situational trading can help traders do what they are supposed to do with leveraged ETFs: keep holding periods brief.

What Happened

The time could be right for the Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares (NYSE: PILL). PILL attempts to deliver triple the daily returns of the Dynamic Pharmaceutical Intellidex Index (DZRTR).

That index “consists of common shares of companies that are principally engaged in research, development, manufacture, sale or distribution of pharmaceuticals and drugs of all types,” according to Direxion. “The Index may include pharmaceutical companies and other companies that facilitate the testing or regulatory approval of drugs.”

Why It's Important

PILL, which is often overlooked among leveraged healthcare ETFs, could step into the spotlight as early as Tuesday when the Senate Finance Committee holds a hearing on drug costs.

CEOs and other high-level executives from companies such as AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), among others, are expected to appear before the committee. Those companies are all top 10 holdings in PILL's underlying index.

“Kevin Gade, a portfolio manager at Bahl & Gaynor focusing on pharmaceutical and biotech stocks, said he expects the executives to point the finger for high drug prices elsewhere in the drug-supply chain, such as at pharmacy benefit managers or insurance companies,” reports Reuters.

While congressional hearings are usually heavy on show and light substance, the Senate Finance hearings could be an ideal time for active traders to harness some volatility with PILL, which enters Tuesday higher by almost 19 percent this year.

What's Next

If there are positive surprises out of Tuesday's hearings, PILL could rally as the healthcare sector shed's its laggard status in 2019. Last year, the sector was the best-performing group in the S&P 500.

Related Links

Venturing Into Value

A Kraft Killer For This ETF

Posted-In: Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Politics Events Trading Ideas ETFs General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ + ABBV)

The Latest From Johnson & Johnson's Asbestos Scandal
A Chat With The CEO Behind The Cannabis Company With The 'BOSS' Ticker: 'There Isn't A Single Route To Success'
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Genomic Health Earnings, AbbVie's Humira Approved For Another Indication In Japan
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, Clinical Trials And Earnings
Penny Stock Auris Medical Spikes On Case Of Mistaken Identity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

An Early Reaction To Home Depot's Sales, Guidance Shortfall

'A Watershed Year': Why Cannabis Policies Matter More Than Ever For 2020 Presidential Hopefuls