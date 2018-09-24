Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vanguard Enters ESG Arena With Two ETFs
Todd Shriber, ETF Professor , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 24, 2018 9:17am   Comments
Share:
Vanguard Enters ESG Arena With Two ETFs
Related VTI
Vanguard Is The New Beast In The Commission-Free Space
More Than The Core: Some Focused ETFs Gather Big Cash
Retirement: How To Earn High Income Without The High Risk (Seeking Alpha)

In what may be just what the scuffling marketplace of exchange traded fund focusing on environmental, social and governance principles needs, Vanguard entered the ESG ETF arena Sept. 19 with two new products.

The ETFs are the Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (CBOE: ESGV) and Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (CBOE: VSGX).

What Happened

Finding ESG ETFs is not difficult; in terms of sheer size, that universe is rapidly expanding. Finding truly successful ESG ETFs is a another story. Prior to Vanguard introducing its ESG ETFs, there were 50 such funds trading in the U.S. with just $6 billion in combined assets under management, with a significant portion of that $6 billion allocated to just a handful of funds.

Time will tell if Vanguard can shake up the ESG space, but most of Vanguard's additions to its ETF roster tend to prove successful in attracting investor assets.

Why It's Important

Market observers speculate that one reason some ESG ETFs are not gaining traction with investors is higher fees. Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas said the average fee on ESG ETFs is 0.5 percent per year, or $50 on a $10,000 investment.

Cheaper ESG ETFs are proving to be the better asset gatherers in the category. The new Vanguard funds are inexpensive relative to the broader ESG ETF space. The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and the Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF charge 0.12 percent per year and 0.15 percent per year, respectively.

The new “funds exclude companies involved in the production of alcohol, tobacco, gambling, adult entertainment, weapons, fossil fuels and nuclear power,” according to Vanguard. “The construction methodology also excludes companies that do not meet certain diversity criteria, as well as the labor, human rights, anticorruption and environmental standards defined by the U.N. Global Compact Principles.”

What's Next

ESGV, Vanguard's domestic ESG ETF, tracks the FTSE US All Cap Choice Index. The index allocates about 40 percent of its combined weight to the technology and health care sectors. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) are among that new ETF's top 10 holdings.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF targets the FTSE Global All Cap ex U.S. Choice Index. Financial services, industrials and consumer discretionary are among that benchmark's largest sector weights. Japan, the U.K. and Canada are among the largest geographic exposures in the new ETF.

Related Links:

This ETF Started The Bond Revolution

A Nifty Multi-Asset ETF

Posted-In: Bloomberg vanguardLong Ideas News Broad U.S. Equity ETFs New ETFs Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Caterpillar, Costco, Netflix, More
Tigress Financial's Feinseth Says Amazon Is Winning The Connective Battle
From Facebook To Netflix: The S&P's Big Sector Shakeup, Explained
Morgan Stanley Bullish On Amazon's New Automated Stores
Stitch Fix Falls After Piper Jaffray Downgrade; Analyst Says 'Smallest Hint Of Pressure' Could Threaten Valuation
'Growth Is Not Dead Ahead Of 5G,' Longbow Says Of Skyworks Solutions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on VTI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2018

SiriusXM To Buy Remaining Pandora Shares For $3.5B