Fast Starts For Another Pair Of JPMorgan ETFs

Among this year's crop of new exchange traded funds, the JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (NYSE: BBJP) and the JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (NYSE: BBEU) are the stuff of legend.

Both of those funds debuted June 15. As of Aug. 16, BBEU had $386.24 million in assets under management while BBJP, the Japan ETF, had $1.79 billion in assets under management. Those points confirm BBJP and BBEU are easily among this year's most successful new ETFs in terms of asset-gathering proficiency.

What Happened

Another pair of new ETFs from J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPAM) are off to brisk starts. The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia-ex Japan ETF (CBOE: BBAX) and the JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (CBOE: BBCA) debuted earlier this month and are already gaining traction with investors.

Canadian stocks aren't impressing this year. The MSCI Canada Custom Capped Index is down 2.33 percent year-to-date, but that's not stopping the aforementioned BBCA from attracting capital.

JPAM's new Canada ETF, which tracks the Morningstar Canada Target Market Exposure Index, celebrated its one-week anniversary with over $752 million in assets under management. On Aug. 16, the ETF hauled in $413.61 million alone, a total surpassed by just one other U.S.-listed ETF.

Why It's Important

For the week ended Aug. 17, only two ETFs trading in the U.S. raked in more money than BBCA. The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia-ex Japan ETF is not to be overlooked, either.

As of Aug. 16, BBAX had just over $200 million in asses under management, according to issuer data. Last Thursday, BBAX saw inflows of $193.67 million, a total surpassed by just fiver other ETFs, include BBCA.

BBAX tracks the Morningstar Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan Target Market Exposure Index.

What's Next

JPAM's new international ETFs entered areas of the ETF space teeming with competition, but data confirm the issuers rookie funds are finding an audience. One reason could be competitive fees. BBCA, the new Canada ETF, has annual fee that is 30 basis points lower than the largest U.S.-listed Canada ETF.

BBAX, the Asia ex-Japan fund, also charges 0.19 percent per year, or $19 on a $10,000 investment. A competing fund that is 10 years old and tracks the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index charges 0.69 percent annually.

