Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Best Sector ETFs For August: An Interesting Mix
Todd Shriber, ETF Professor , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 01, 2018 12:30pm   Comments
Share:
Best Sector ETFs For August: An Interesting Mix
Related XLK
How July's Tech Rally Has Played Out Across Other Markets
The Best Performing Sectors, Assets In The First Half Of 2018
July ChartBook - Trend Indicators And Relative Performance And Top Momentum ETFs And Stocks (Seeking Alpha)
Related XLY
The Best Performing Sectors, Assets In The First Half Of 2018
What The Oil Market Can Tell Us About Some Of The Top Energy Stocks
July ChartBook - Trend Indicators And Relative Performance And Top Momentum ETFs And Stocks (Seeking Alpha)

August is here and if history holds true to form, this could be a challenging month for domestic stocks. Over the past 20 years, the S&P 500 averages a loss of 1 percent in the eighth month of the year, according to EquityClock.com.

That makes August the worst month of the year for the S&P 500 and one of four months in which the benchmark U.S. equity gauge averages a monthly loss.

What To Know

Knowing that August is one of the worst months of the year for stocks, it's not surprising upside sector-level opportunities are limited. At least that's what the historical data say. Using the original nine sector SPDR exchange traded funds as the barometers, only two of those funds average gains in August, according to CXO Advisory data.

On a historical basis, the best-performing sector SPDR ETF in August is the Technology Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLK), the largest technology ETF by assets. XLK averages a meager August gain of less than 1 percent, according to CXO data.

The benchmark tech ETF's ability to start August on a strong note will be immediately tested because Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), XLK's largest holding, reported earnings after the close of U.S. markets Tuesday. Apple is by far XLK's largest holding, commanding over 14 percent of the ETF's weight. (Editor's note: This article was written before Apple's Q3 earnings were released.)

Why It's Important

With August being a potentially trying month for stocks, perhaps it's not surprising one of the better sectors to consider this month is a conservative play. Enter the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLU), the second-best sector SPDR in August, according to CXO data.

Like XLK, XLU averages scant August gains. And like XLK, XLU's ability to live up to its decent August reputation will be immediately tested by some important earnings news as several of the utilities ETF's largest holdings report second-quarter earnings this week.

What's Next

While seven of the original sector SPDR ETFs average August declines, the losses usually aren't severe. Two of the worst offenders are heavily cyclical plays. On a historical basis, the the Consumer Discretionary Select SPDR (NYSE: XLY) and the Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLB) are the worst sector SPDRs in August, but each fund's usual August declines are less than 1 percent.

Related Links:

What Could Make Mid-Cap ETFs Surge

How This ETF Avoided Facebook's Slump

Posted-In: Long Ideas Sector ETFs Short Ideas Top Stories Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XLB + AAPL)

Mid-Day Market Update: SodaStream Climbs On Earnings Beat; Diebold Nixdorf Shares Slide
Leveraged ETF Traders Were Jittery About Apple Earnings
Craig-Hallum Upgrades Synaptics After Dialog Semi Deal Collapses: 'Give This Cheap Stock Another Look'
Cramer Says Apple Shares Should Trade At $300
Wall Street Weighs In On Apple's Q3 Earnings Beat: Buybacks, Services, iPhone Demand In Focus
Strong Apple Results Compete With Trade Worries For Investor Sentiment Ahead Of Fed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on XLK
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jefferies Upgrades Dropbox On Attractive Valuation