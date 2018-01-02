With the S&P 500 finishing 2017 up nearly 20 percent, plenty of stocks are starting out 2018 at or near all-time highs. Those big 2017 moves mean investors are sitting on some huge gains, but it also means they are facing some tough decisions about whether these stocks will maintain their bullish momentum or cool off in 2018. The old adage says to buy low and sell higher, but sometimes patience allows traders to sell even higher.

Here’s a look at several stocks trading near all-time highs that analysts say still have at least a little more upside ahead.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)

2017 Gain: 53 percent

Consensus Analyst Upside: 3.7 percent

Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX)

2017 Gain: 52.5 percent

Consensus Analyst Upside: 0.7 percent

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (ADR) (NYSE: EDU)

2017 Gain: 132 percent

Consensus Analyst Upside: 7.2 percent

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG)

2017 Gain: 25.1 percent

Consensus Analyst Upside: 2.7 percent

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)

2017 Gain: 37.4 percent

Consensus Analyst Upside: 5.5 percent

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN)

2017 Gain: 78.3 percent

Consensus Analyst Upside: 10.2 percent

LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ)

2017 Gain: 35 percent

Consensus Analyst Upside: 8.7 percent

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW)

2017 Gain: 76.9 percent

Consensus Analyst Upside: 7.2 percent

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ)

2017 Gain: 47.9 percent

Consensus Analyst Upside: 3.6 percent

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD)

2017 Gain: 19.2 percent

Consensus Analyst Upside: 2.1 percent

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX)

2017 Gain: 16.2 percent

Consensus Analyst Upside: 1.2 percent

Visa Inc (NYSE: V)

2017 Gain: 46.6 percent

Consensus Analyst Upside: 10.2 percent

