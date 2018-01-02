These 12 Stocks Struck All-Time Highs In 2017, But Analysts Still See Upside
With the S&P 500 finishing 2017 up nearly 20 percent, plenty of stocks are starting out 2018 at or near all-time highs. Those big 2017 moves mean investors are sitting on some huge gains, but it also means they are facing some tough decisions about whether these stocks will maintain their bullish momentum or cool off in 2018. The old adage says to buy low and sell higher, but sometimes patience allows traders to sell even higher.
Here’s a look at several stocks trading near all-time highs that analysts say still have at least a little more upside ahead.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)
2017 Gain: 53 percent
Consensus Analyst Upside: 3.7 percent
Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX)
2017 Gain: 52.5 percent
Consensus Analyst Upside: 0.7 percent
New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (ADR) (NYSE: EDU)
2017 Gain: 132 percent
Consensus Analyst Upside: 7.2 percent
Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG)
2017 Gain: 25.1 percent
Consensus Analyst Upside: 2.7 percent
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)
2017 Gain: 37.4 percent
Consensus Analyst Upside: 5.5 percent
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN)
2017 Gain: 78.3 percent
Consensus Analyst Upside: 10.2 percent
LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ)
2017 Gain: 35 percent
Consensus Analyst Upside: 8.7 percent
ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW)
2017 Gain: 76.9 percent
Consensus Analyst Upside: 7.2 percent
Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ)
2017 Gain: 47.9 percent
Consensus Analyst Upside: 3.6 percent
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD)
2017 Gain: 19.2 percent
Consensus Analyst Upside: 2.1 percent
United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX)
2017 Gain: 16.2 percent
Consensus Analyst Upside: 1.2 percent
Visa Inc (NYSE: V)
2017 Gain: 46.6 percent
Consensus Analyst Upside: 10.2 percent
