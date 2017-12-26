5 Stocks With Bullish Trends Heading Into New Year's
Below are five stocks to watch according to VantagePoint, a platform that uses artificial intelligence and intermarket analysis to predict price movement.
What's On The Charts
- Each candle on the chart represents one day of trading action.
- The black line on the chart (the lower of the two) is a simple 10-day moving average.
- The blue line is generated via the AI in VantagePoint's intermarket analysis. It forecasts prices moving forward.
- The green line below the candle chart is a Neural Index. It measures two days' worth of price action and whether a stock's movement over the prior two days is a source of strength or weakness. This can help predict short-term weakness.
- A trend shift is represented by the two lines crossing. As long as the two lines don't cross, the trend remains intact.
This Week’s Hot Stocks Outlook
About the Hot Stocks Outlook
The Hot Stocks Outlook is a weekly video series. It’s designed to show traders how improving their timing is the key to maximizing gains and minimizing losses. VantagePoint Trading Software identifies trend reversals with up to 86 percent accuracy, helping traders get into the right side of trades at just the right time.
