Below are five stocks to watch according to VantagePoint, a platform that uses artificial intelligence and intermarket analysis to predict price movement.

What's On The Charts

Each candle on the chart represents one day of trading action.

The black line on the chart (the lower of the two) is a simple 10-day moving average.

The blue line is generated via the AI in VantagePoint's intermarket analysis. It forecasts prices moving forward.

The green line below the candle chart is a Neural Index. It measures two days' worth of price action and whether a stock's movement over the prior two days is a source of strength or weakness. This can help predict short-term weakness.

A trend shift is represented by the two lines crossing. As long as the two lines don't cross, the trend remains intact.

This Week’s Hot Stocks Outlook

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE: (NYSE: FII

Federated Investors had a predictive moving average crossover to the upside in early November, indicating a bullish trend. Despite some sideways movement in the last week, the blue line hasn't crossed below the black line. That tells us the uptrend would continue. For the month the stock is up over 7 percent.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC)

Amerisource Bergen also had a crossover to the upside in the mid-November. This indicated to traders that a bullish trend was beginning. The Neural Index also moved into the one position, confirming that market strength over the short-term. Month-to-date the stock is up aver 8 percent.

Nucor also had a bullish crossover in late-November. Despite a period of consolidation at the beginning of that crossover, the trend has remained in tact. This meant that traders knew, with confidence, that the bullish trend was expected to continue. Nucor is up over 12 percent this month.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum follows a similar pattern. It had that crossover to indicate that the bullish trend was starting. The Neural Index also moved to the one position, confirming short-term strength. The stock is up nearly 9 percent in December.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA)

Alcoa has had a fantastic month, rising over 20 percent in December. It had a crossover to the upside early in the month and hasn't looked back. As long as the two lines don't cross, this trend will continue.

Watch the full Hot Stocks Outlook below.

