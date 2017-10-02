Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls featured a global footwear maker and a streaming video giant.

Bearish calls included a semiconductor giant and the leading electric vehicle maker.

Autumn has begun, often a shaky time for the markets. And the bull market is well more than 8 years old now. Benzinga continued to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks during the week. Here are just a few of the more bearish and bullish calls seen in the past week.

Bulls

"Nike Sell-Side Roundup: Staying Bullish Is The Right Foot Forward" by Elizabeth Balboa takes a look at what analysts had to say about Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) after its quarterly report last week. Overall, analysts professed justified bullishness despite the guidance for contracted gross margins and dampened sales growth.

In "Why Netflix Will Be A $300 Billion Company By 2030," Wayne Duggan presents a case for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to see an astonishing valuation by the end of the next decade, based on subscriber and earnings growth. And the analyst behind this call considers these projections to be on the conservative side.

Jayson Derrick's "Positive Trends Continue For McDonald's; Time To Buy The Stock?" shows why one analyst turned bullish on McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) after consulting with franchisees. See how recent initiatives and promotions are expected to contribute to the iconic restaurant chain's turnaround story.

For another bullish call, check out " How Under Armour Gets To $10 Billion In Sales By 2025."

Bears

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares have shown a lack of direction over the past year, according to "Intel Hits A Brick Wall Ahead Of Multi-Year High" by Shanthi Rexaline. And the sell-side sentiment on the stock "isn't anything to write home about," says the article, even though fundamentally the story remains appealing.

In Jayson Derrick's "Jim Chanos Blasts Tesla, Says Its Business Is 'Structurally Unprofitable,'" see why this noted hedge fund manager and short seller says no one is buying Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares based on its current business but on future promises. Is the electric vehicle maker's business model really structurally unprofitable?

"When Bull Markets Die: What To Watch For, What Stocks Could Be The First To Get Hit" by Shanthi Rexaline points out that the first stocks to sell off when the bull market snaps will be the current market darlings. Among those named are Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX).

Also see "3 Long-Term Concerns For Starbucks' Business" for another bearish call.

