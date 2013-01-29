ETFs to Watch January 29, 2013 (JNK, OIH, SLV)

Here is the ETF Professor's ETF Watch List for Tuesday, January 29, 2013. Leveraged play of the day: Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X SharesTECS
. The iShares Silver TrustSLV
is worth a look. The Market Vectors Oil Services ETFOIH
is looking good. Emerging markets plays of the day: iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index FundTUR
, iShares MSCI Thailand Investable Market Index FundTHD
and the Market Vectors India Small-Cap ETFSCIF
. Forex play of the day: CurrencyShares Australian Dollar TrustFXA
. Bond play of the day: SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETFJNK
.
