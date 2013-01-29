ñol

ETFs to Watch January 29, 2013 (JNK, OIH, SLV)

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 29, 2013 7:29 AM | 1 min read
Here is the ETF Professor's ETF Watch List for Tuesday, January 29, 2013. Leveraged play of the day: Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares
TECS
. The iShares Silver Trust
SLV
is worth a look. The Market Vectors Oil Services ETF
OIH
is looking good. Emerging markets plays of the day: iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund
TUR
, iShares MSCI Thailand Investable Market Index Fund
THD
and the Market Vectors India Small-Cap ETF
SCIF
. Forex play of the day: CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
FXA
. Bond play of the day: SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF
JNK
.

