ETFs to Watch January 29, 2013 (JNK, OIH, SLV)

Here is the ETF Professor's ETF Watch List for Tuesday, January 29, 2013. Leveraged play of the day: Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

TECS

. The iShares Silver Trust

SLV

is worth a look. The Market Vectors Oil Services ETF

OIH

is looking good. Emerging markets plays of the day: iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund

TUR

, iShares MSCI Thailand Investable Market Index Fund

THD

and the Market Vectors India Small-Cap ETF

SCIF

. Forex play of the day: CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

FXA

. Bond play of the day: SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF

JNK

.