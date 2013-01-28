Benzinga's Small Cap Movers for Monday January 28, 2013

Below are highlights from Benzinga's daily coverage of small cap securities making big moves:Glu Mobile
Shares of Glu MobileGLUU
, the San Froncisco, CA mobile game developer, rose 15% Monday on 3.5 times average volume. Insiders have been buying shares in Glu Mobile as the stock has traded near the 52-week low. Glu Mobile closed at $2.65 on Monday.FreeSeas
Shares of FreeSeasFREE
, Athens, Greece-based drybulk shipping company, rose 35% Monday on 4.5 times average volume. FreeSeas strength Monday most likely was due to the recent strength in another Greek shipping company, NewLead Holdings. FreeSeas closed at $0.27 on Monday.Novatel Wireless
Shares of Novatel WirelessNVTL
, the San Diego, CA provider of intelligent wireless networking solutions, rose 13% Monday on 3.5 times average volume. Novatel announced Monday that its MT 3050 device has received technical approval from Verizon WirelessVZ
. The MT 3050 is a mobile tracking OBD-II device which reduces up-front costs for insurance telematics and fleet management applications with easy, plug-and-play installation and industry-leading small form factor. The new MT 3050 also features integrated disconnect alert supported by an in-device backup battery. Novatel Wireless closed at $1.74 on Monday.
