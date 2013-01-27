ETFs to Watch January 28, 2013 (FXE, IXC, RTH)

Here is the ETF Professor's ETF Watch List for Monday January 28, 2013. The Market Vectors Solar Energy ETFKWT
looks poised for a pullback. The iShares S&P Global Energy Index FundIXC
will be in play in this week. Keep an eye on the Market Vectors Retail ETFRTH
. Emerging markets plays of the day: ProShares UltraShort BrazilBZQ
, iShares MSCI Philippines Investable Market Index FundEPHE
and the Market Vectors Indonesia ETFEPHE
. Forex play of the day: CurrencyShares Euro TrustFXE
. Bond play of the day: iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETFLQD
.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Long IdeasNewsSector ETFsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsShort IdeasSpecialty ETFsNew ETFsEmerging Market ETFsCurrency ETFsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasETFs