ETFs to Watch January 28, 2013 (FXE, IXC, RTH)

Here is the ETF Professor's ETF Watch List for Monday January 28, 2013. The Market Vectors Solar Energy ETF

KWT

looks poised for a pullback. The iShares S&P Global Energy Index Fund

IXC

will be in play in this week. Keep an eye on the Market Vectors Retail ETF

RTH

. Emerging markets plays of the day: ProShares UltraShort Brazil

BZQ

, iShares MSCI Philippines Investable Market Index Fund

EPHE

and the Market Vectors Indonesia ETF

EPHE

. Forex play of the day: CurrencyShares Euro Trust

FXE

. Bond play of the day: iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

LQD

.