ETFs to Watch January 28, 2013 (FXE, IXC, RTH)

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 27, 2013 7:09 PM | 1 min read
Here is the ETF Professor's ETF Watch List for Monday January 28, 2013. The Market Vectors Solar Energy ETF
KWT
looks poised for a pullback. The iShares S&P Global Energy Index Fund
IXC
will be in play in this week. Keep an eye on the Market Vectors Retail ETF
RTH
. Emerging markets plays of the day: ProShares UltraShort Brazil
BZQ
, iShares MSCI Philippines Investable Market Index Fund
EPHE
and the Market Vectors Indonesia ETF
EPHE
. Forex play of the day: CurrencyShares Euro Trust
FXE
. Bond play of the day: iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
LQD
.

