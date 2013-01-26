Benzinga's Small Cap Movers for Friday January 25, 2013

Below are highlights from Benzinga's daily coverage of small cap securities making big moves:

Shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies

RVLT

, the Charlotte, NC LED lighting technology company, rose 15% Friday on 18 times average volume. Revolution Lighting Technologies, a leader in advanced LED lighting technology, announces the receipt of a $5 million order for LED lighting products with a total potential value of $10 million. The energy-efficient LED products will be manufactured by U.S.-based Seesmart, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Revolution Lighting Technologies, and will be installed in retail stores, office complexes, warehouses and storage facilities. The majority of the order will be installed within the first quarter of 2013. Revolution Lighting Technologies expects to receive a second order totaling $5 million immediately thereafter. Revolution Lighting Technologies closed at $1.06 on Friday.

Warrants of Global Eagle Acquisition Corp

EAGLW

, the Los Angeles, CA special purpose acquisition company, rose 14% Friday on 7 times average volume. Global Eagle Acquisition Corp. announced Thursday that, upon the closing of its proposed business combination transaction, John LaValle, the Chief Executive Officer of Row 44, Inc. (Row 44), will become Chief Executive Officer of Global Eagle, and Louis Belanger-Martin, the Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Inflight Alliance AG (AIA), will become Vice Chairman of the Board of Global Eagle. Under the proposed business combination, Global Eagle will acquire Row 44 and 86% of the issued and outstanding shares of AIA. Global Eagle Acquisition Corp. will be renamed Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. upon the closing and will be the public holding company for both Row 44 and AIA. Global Eagle Acquisition closed at $1.09 on Friday.

Shares of Chanticleer Holdings

HOTR

, the Charlotte, NC-based Hooters franchisee, rose 16% Friday on 4 times average volume. Chanticleer Holdings provided Tuesday, a corporate update on its business, operational initiatives, and roll-out plan. The past two years have been very eventful for Chanticleer Holdings. In January 2011, Chanticleer and a group of private equity investors acquired HOA, five years after the Company made its original investment in HOA and subsequent to the death of Mr. Bob Brooks, the founder and former owner of HOA. In October 2011, the Company acquired the majority ownership in its first three South African Hooters restaurants. Concurrently, the Company formed its own management company to operate all Hooters restaurants in South Africa. In 2012, the Company opened three additional Hooters restaurants in Campbelltown, Australia, Emperor's Palace, South Africa, and Budapest, Hungary. For 2013, the Company is focused on achieving same store sales growth, increasing consolidated gross margin to 62% from 58.2%, increasing overall profitability, and expanding its number of Hooters restaurants. Chanticleer Holdings closed at $2.70 on Friday.