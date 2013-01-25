ñol

ETFs to Watch January 25, 2013 (FXA, JNK, TECS)

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 25, 2013 7:23 AM | 1 min read
Here is the ETF Professor's ETF Watch List for Friday, January 25, 2013. The Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF
GDXJ
could be in serious technical trouble. The First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund
FCG
could be worth a look. Trade the Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares
TECS
again. Emerging markets plays of the day: iShares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund
EWT
, Market Vectors Egypt Index ETF
EGPT
and the Market Vectors India Small-Cap ETF
SCIF
. Forex play of the day: CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
FXA
. Bond play of the day: SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF
JNK
.

