ETFs to Watch January 25, 2013 (FXA, JNK, TECS)

Here is the ETF Professor's ETF Watch List for Friday, January 25, 2013. The Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

GDXJ

could be in serious technical trouble. The First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund

FCG

could be worth a look. Trade the Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

TECS

again. Emerging markets plays of the day: iShares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund

EWT

, Market Vectors Egypt Index ETF

EGPT

and the Market Vectors India Small-Cap ETF

SCIF

. Forex play of the day: CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

FXA

. Bond play of the day: SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF

JNK

.