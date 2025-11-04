Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ)

Dividend Yield: 4.29%

4.29% JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $30 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

On Oct. 30, HPQ disclosed that it has received first industrial shipments of HPQ ENDURA+ batteries. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest HPQ news.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dividend Yield: 3.71%

3.71% UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $75 to $85 on Oct. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Skyworks Solutions announced a deal to merge at approximately $22 billion on Oct. 28. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest SWKS news

Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dividend Yield: 2.92%

2.92% Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant reinstated a Neutral rating with a price target of $4.5 on Aug. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 90%.

On Aug. 7, Microchip Technology posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest MCHP news

