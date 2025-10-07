Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Real Estate Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Dividend Yield: 9.17%

9.17% UBS analyst Robin Farley maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $10 to $11 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Robin Farley maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $10 to $11 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Richard Anderson initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $12 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Richard Anderson initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $12 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Recent News: Park Hotels & Resorts will release its financial results for the third quarter after the stock market closes on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:COLD)

Dividend Yield: 6.85%

6.85% RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained an Outperform rating cut the price target from $19 to $17 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Michael Carroll maintained an Outperform rating cut the price target from $19 to $17 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Truist Securities analyst Ki Bin Kim maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $20 to $17 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Ki Bin Kim maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $20 to $17 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Recent News: Americold Realty Trust announced that it will release third quarter financial results before the opening bell on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Dividend Yield: 6.63%

6.63% Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $17 to $19 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $17 to $19 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $17 to $19 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $17 to $19 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: On Aug. 5, Outfront Media posted downbeat quarterly results.

Photo via Shutterstock