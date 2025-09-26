Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Risk Off Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG)

Dividend Yield: 7.74%

Dividend Yield: 7.74%
Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $20 to $21 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

UBS analyst Bryan Adams maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $20 to $19 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

Recent News: Conagra Brands will release its fiscal 2026 first quarter results on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.

Conagra Brands will release its fiscal 2026 first quarter results on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)

Dividend Yield: 5.23%

Dividend Yield: 5.23%
Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $106 to $105 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $135 to $130 on Aug. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%

Recent News: On Sept. 22, Target received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation to purchase up to 1,500,000 shares of Target's common stock at a price of $89.00 per share in cash, without interest.

On Sept. 22, Target received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation to purchase up to 1,500,000 shares of Target's common stock at a price of $89.00 per share in cash, without interest.

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ: CPB)

Dividend Yield: 4.84%

Dividend Yield: 4.84%
Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $32 to $33 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $29 to $31 on Sept. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Recent News: On Sept. 3, Campbell Soup reported fourth-quarter EPS above estimates.

On Sept. 3, Campbell Soup reported fourth-quarter EPS above estimates.

