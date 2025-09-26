Costco Wholesale, Concentrix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ: HFWA) announced plans to acquire Olympic Bancorp in an all-stock $176.6 million deal. Heritage Financial shares fell 0.2% to close at $24.60 on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: IVA) to report a loss at 41 cents per share on revenue of $5.31 million for the first half, before the opening bell today, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Inventiva shares gained 8.3% to close at $6.01 on Thursday. Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ: CNXC) reported worse-than-expected earnings for the third quarter and issued weak earnings guidance for the fourth quarter. Also, the company cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Concentrix shares dipped 22.5% to $42.62 in the after-hours trading session.

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Costco reported fourth-quarter revenue of $86.16 billion, beating analyst estimates of $86.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.87 per share, beating estimates of $5.80 per share. Costco shares slipped 0.9% to $935.04 in after-hours trading.

LightPath Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LPTH) posted a wider-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter. LightPath Technologies reported quarterly losses of 16 cents per share, which missed the analyst estimate for losses of four cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $12.21 million, which beat the Street estimate of $12.2 million and was up from revenue of $8.63 million from the same period last year. LightPath shares fell 2.5% to $6.34 in the after-hours trading session.

