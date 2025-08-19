Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Health Care Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY

Dividend Yield: 4.62%

Dividend Yield: 4.62%
UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $25 to $24 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Stifel analyst Jonathan Block maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $19 to $17 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Recent News: On Aug. 7, Dentsply Sirona reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest XRAY news.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY

Dividend Yield: 5.15%

Dividend Yield: 5.15%
Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $51 to $47 on Aug. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $36 to $34 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Recent News: On Aug. 18, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Systimmune and Bristol Myers Squibb' Izalontamab Brengitecan for previously treated advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest BMY news

Medtronic plc MDT

Dividend Yield: 3.06%

Dividend Yield: 3.06%
Mizuho analyst Anthony Petrone maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $98 to $100 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $98 to $99 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Recent News: On Aug. 19, Medtronic topped first-quarter earnings expectations. Additionally, the company announced new board appointments following engagement with Elliott Management.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest MDT news

