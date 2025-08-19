August 19, 2025 1:32 PM 3 min read

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Health Care Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY

  • Dividend Yield: 4.62%
  • UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $25 to $24 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • Stifel analyst Jonathan Block maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $19 to $17 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.
  • Recent News: On Aug. 7, Dentsply Sirona reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.
  • Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest XRAY news.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY

  • Dividend Yield: 5.15%
  • Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $51 to $47 on Aug. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $36 to $34 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.
  • Recent News: On Aug. 18, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Systimmune and Bristol Myers Squibb’ Izalontamab Brengitecan for previously treated advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
  • Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest BMY news

Medtronic plc MDT

  • Dividend Yield: 3.06%
  • Mizuho analyst Anthony Petrone maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $98 to $100 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.
  • Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $98 to $99 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.
  • Recent News: On Aug. 19, Medtronic topped first-quarter earnings expectations. Additionally, the company announced new board appointments following engagement with Elliott Management.
  • Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest MDT news
Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

BMY Logo
BMYBristol-Myers Squibb Co
$48.590.83%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
31.17
Growth
61.48
Quality
32.94
Value
33.33
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
MDT Logo
MDTMedtronic PLC
$89.34-3.74%
XRAY Logo
XRAYDentsply Sirona Inc
$13.960.76%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved