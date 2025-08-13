Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Risk Off Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC

Dividend Yield: 5.85%

5.85% Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $31 to $29 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst John Baumgartner maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $31 to $29 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $29 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Megan Alexander initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $29 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: On Aug. 2, Berkshire Hathaway reported a $3.8 billion impairment on its stake in the company.

On Aug. 2, Berkshire Hathaway reported a $3.8 billion impairment on its stake in the company.

General Mills, Inc. GIS

Dividend Yield: 4.96%

4.96% Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $51 to $49 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $51 to $49 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $68 to $58 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst James Yaro downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $68 to $58 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Recent News: On June 25, General Mills reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak FY26 adjusted guidance.

On June 25, General Mills reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak FY26 adjusted guidance.

Target Corporation TGT

Dividend Yield: 4.23%

4.23% Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $104 to $108 on Aug. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $104 to $108 on Aug. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $155 to $115 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $155 to $115 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: On May 21, Target registered adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, missing analysts' consensus estimate of $1.64. Quarterly sales of $23.85 billion (down 2.8% year over year) missed the Street view of $24.32 billion.

On May 21, Target registered adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, missing analysts' consensus estimate of $1.64. Quarterly sales of $23.85 billion (down 2.8% year over year) missed the Street view of $24.32 billion.

