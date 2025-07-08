Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

HP Inc. HPQ

Dividend Yield: 4.58%

4.58% UBS analyst David Vogt maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $37 to $26 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst David Vogt maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $37 to $26 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $29 to $27.5 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $29 to $27.5 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%. Recent News: On May 28, HP reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

On May 28, HP reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest HPQ news.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS

Dividend Yield: 3.68%

3.68% Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $72 to $75 on July 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $72 to $75 on July 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $45 to $52 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Tom O'Malley maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $45 to $52 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On May 29, Skyworks Solutions named Robert Schriesheim as interim CFO.

On May 29, Skyworks Solutions named Robert Schriesheim as interim CFO. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest SWKS news

Infosys Limited INFY

Dividend Yield: 2.76%

2.76% Stifel analyst David Grossman maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $18 to $17 on April 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst David Grossman maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $18 to $17 on April 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $25 to $18 on April 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $25 to $18 on April 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%. Recent News: On June 18, Infosys and Adobe announced a strategic collaboration to jointly transform the marketing life cycle of global brands with AI.

On June 18, Infosys and Adobe announced a strategic collaboration to jointly transform the marketing life cycle of global brands with AI. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest INFY news

