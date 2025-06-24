Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

The AES Corporation AES

Dividend Yield: 6.87%

6.87% Argus Research analyst Gary Hovis downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Gary Hovis downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform and slashed the price target from $10 to $9 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform and slashed the price target from $10 to $9 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On May 1, AES announced it has reaffirmed 2025 guidance and long-term growth rate targets.

On May 1, AES announced it has reaffirmed 2025 guidance and long-term growth rate targets.

Portland General Electric Company POR

Dividend Yield: 5.11%

5.11% Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $48 to $45 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $48 to $45 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $46 to $44 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $46 to $44 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On April 25, Portland Gen Electric posted downbeat quarterly results.

On April 25, Portland Gen Electric posted downbeat quarterly results.

Avista Corporation AVA

Dividend Yield: 5.13%

5.13% Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $40 to $39 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $40 to $39 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. B of A Securities analyst Ross Fowler reinstated an Underperform rating with a price target of $37 on Sept. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Ross Fowler reinstated an Underperform rating with a price target of $37 on Sept. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On June 9, Avista reached all-party, all issues settlement in Idaho general rate cases.

On June 9, Avista reached all-party, all issues settlement in Idaho general rate cases.

Photo via Shutterstock