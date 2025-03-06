Robinhood Launches Trivia With 'Quiz Daddy' Scott Rogowsky: Will Bitcoin Giveaway Help Boost Gold Subscribers?

Stock and crypto brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD launched a new trivia game that gave away $1 million in Bitcoin BTC Wednesday. The launch could help boost the company's financials with a focus on its Gold subscribers.

What Happened: Robinhood users were able to take part in a trivia game Wednesday where they were asked 12 multiple-choice questions ranging from who the chairman of the Federal Reserve is to what year Dogecoin DOGE/USD was founded in.

The trivia competition was hosted by Scott "Quiz Daddy" Rogowsky, a popular name in the trivia circuit. Rogowsky previously hosted HQ Trivia, a mobile game that was similar with questions and the winners who got them all right splitting the prize at the end.

For Robinhood users, the prize on the line for the people who answered all 12 multiple-choice questions right was $1 million in Bitcoin.

At the start of the competition Wednesday there were 392,632 contestants as seen in the picture below. The first question was considered easy and the questions got harder.

Over 300,000 people played Robinhood Trivia Wednesday competing for a share of $1 million in Bitcoin. Robinhood is back with the contest today but only for Gold members. Questions ranged from easy to hard with the one below the first that people had to get right. $HOOD $BTC pic.twitter.com/L2F7nCr7pH — Chris Katje (@chriskatje) March 6, 2025

"This popular electric car company launched its first model in 2008 and has since grown to have a market cap of over $1.2 trillion," the first question asked.

Of the possible answers of Rivian, Tesla and Lucid, Tesla was of course the right answer.

Other questions asked users about S&P 500 components, what "HODL" means, the supply cap of Bitcoin, what company was first to hit a market cap of $1 trillion and what the 2025 IRA contribution limit is for a person under 50 years old.

The final question asked about which IPO raised the most money in 2024. While users were likely tempted to pick Reddit Inc RDDT, the answer was Lineage LINE, which raised over $4 billion.

In the end there were 615 people who got all 12 questions right and split the $1 million Bitcoin prize, good for $1,626.01 each.

What's Next: Robinhood is back with a second day of trivia Thursday with 12 more questions and another $1 million in Bitcoin up for grabs. The contest, which starts at 4:45 p.m. ET is open only to Robinhood Gold members.

Robinhood Gold is the company's monthly subscription that comes with features like higher APY on cash balance, IRA 3% match and trading tools. The plan costs $50 for a year on an annual basis or $5 per month. The first 30 days of Robinhood Gold are free.

While over 300,000 players took part in Wednesday's free challenge, Thursday's competition could be important for Robinhood in terms of user growth for Gold.

The company ended the fourth quarter with 2.6 million Gold subscribers, up 86% year-over-year.

All participants in Thursday's competition will also get a gift of an undisclosed amount of Dogecoin, as reported by Fortune.

Thursday's competition could also be a test to see if several tech issues were fixed. Social media saw the trivia competition trending Wednesday, but mostly for negative reasons with people reporting glitches and not being able to select their answers in time.

"Some users experienced issues trying to play yesterday – we've done a few things to make it better the second time around," Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev tweeted.

Tenev said the company improved the handling for poor cellular connections and made it easier to identify when people are playing versus just observing.

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood stock is down 5.8% to $45.34 on Thursdays versus a 52-week trading range of $13.98 to $66.08. Robinhood stock is up 176% over the last year, including a 15% gain year-to-date in 2025.

Image: Shutterstock