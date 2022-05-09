15 Best Dividend Stocks Across These 3 Key Sectors

The Fed’s recent interest rate hike of 0.5% is the most significant in over 20 years.

Chairman Jerome Powell expects several additional rate hikes through the end of 2022 and into 2023 amid the highest inflation the United States has seen since December 1981.

The unprecedented elevation of inflation is blatant and has been boiling over since before Russia invaded Ukraine in February — which only added pressure to inflation fears and gave the United States a reason to excuse the inflation and blame it on “Putin’s price hike.”

With supply down and demand soaring, companies found they could pass along the extra production costs to the consumer in the form of higher prices.

More than that, some blame inflation on the $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief program, which sent $1,400 checks to most American households, while others say the Fed kept interest rates near zero for far too long, citing inflated stock values, housing and other assets.

In October 2021, consumer prices surged faster than had been seen in over three decades, triggering the battle with inflation we’re in now. Prices increased by more than 6.2%, owing to supply-chain concerns and an economy recuperating from a pandemic that forced Americans to stay in their homes for months.

While inflation is far beyond the comfort level for most investors, they can hedge against it by investing in high-dividend companies in leading sectors, such as semiconductors and commodity-related companies, that can raise prices.

We’ve gathered a list of those companies.

SEMICONDUCTORS:

Boradcom Inc AVGO

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM

Qualcomm Inc QCOM

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc MPWR

Lam Research Corporation LRCX

ENERGY

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp ADR SNP

Ecopetrol SA EC

MPLX LP MPLX

Western Midstream Partners LP WES

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD

TECHNOLOGY