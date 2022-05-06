QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Friday

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 6, 2022 1:40 PM | 1 min read

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

 

Related: Options News and Education

Highest Volume Contracts - Calls/Puts
Symbol Price Type Strike DTE Bid Midpoint Ask   Volume
TSLA 878.33 Call 900.00 0 1.36 1.40 1.43   40,468
TSLA 878.33 Put 850.00 0 1.41 1.45 1.49   30,428
AAPL 158.57 Call 160.00 0 0.29 0.30 0.30   21,809
AAPL 158.57 Put 155.00 0 1.36 1.37 1.37   19,204
BBIG 3.30 Call 3.00 0 0.38 0.39 0.40   19,106
AAPL 158.57 Put 152.50 0 0.18 0.19 0.19   17,835
TSLA 878.33 Put 800 0 0.10 0.12 0.13   17,776
BBIG 3.30 Call 3.50 0 0.11 0.11 0.12   15,929
TSLA 878.33 Call 880.00 0 6.30 6.40 6.50   14,086
NVDA 190.50 Put 180.00 0 0.24 0.26 0.27   12,163

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: AJ ListsOptionsMarketsTrading Ideas