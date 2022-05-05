QQQ
10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Thursday

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 5, 2022 3:55 PM | 1 min read

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes during Wednesday's trading session.

Highest Volume Contracts - Calls/Puts
Symbol Price Type Strike DTE Bid Midpoint Ask Volume
AAPL 157.43 Put 155.00 1 .99 1.00 1.01 79,278
AAPL 157.43 Call 165.00 1 .11 .11 .12 74,207
AAPL 157.43 Call 162.50 1 .29 .30 .30 70,184
AAPL 157.43 Call 160.00 1 .76 .77 .78 64,404
ABBV 152.47 Call 157.50 1 .16 .17 .18 58,630
CCJ 24.54 Call 32.00 15 .13 .14 .14 46,960
AMD 94.85 Call 100 1 .30 .31 .31 44,464
AAPL 157.43 Put 157.50 1 1.97 1.99 2.01 35,756
AAPL 157.43 Put 160.00 1 3.40 3.47 3.55 35,293
BKI 72.71 Call 70.00 71 4.40 5.00 5.60 33,128

 

