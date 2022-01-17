Investing Your Savings in 2022: Five Trends That Continue Growing And Bring Income Despite The Pandemic

In 2021, most hoped for the pandemic end and the start of the global economic recovery thanks to Covid-19 vaccines. But Delta and Omicron have come, making the markets continue shaking under pandemic winds yet realizing that the post-Covid, the reopened economy is on its way to going anyway:

First, stock markets have already priced in their expected gains from it.

And second, people return to a relatively normal, pre-pandemic life even with the masks still being mandated. While the U.S. job market is still unsettled — the country hasn't yet regained those 22 million jobs it lost since the pandemic start — the positive trend is already here:

Unemployment had fallen to 4.2%.

The tight market pushes wages higher.

People start thinking of alternative sources of investment.

All this gives hope that 2022 will be the year of returning real estate, travel, and traditional retail stocks to the pre-pandemic level and even higher. Investors still have money to make, gaining interest in new emerging trends.

Here go five of them to consider investing savings this year:

1) Memecoins

The cryptocurrency boom is rising, bringing new categories of altcoins for investing. Millennials and younger investors like Gen Z, including students looking for a job, pile into memecoins, lightweight cryptocurrency inspired by internet memes and jokes.

About 120 memecoins are available now, but the two most popular ones remain Doge (CRYPTO: DOGE) ($23bn) and Shib (CRYPTO: SHIB) ($20bn). Both are dog-inspired and actively promoted by celebs and entrepreneurs like Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, Gene Simmons, and others. Mr. Musk made a step further, with Tesla now accepting Doge-coins as legitimate payments.

So, it seems that investors are becoming more serious about joke coins this year. While this cryptocurrency appeared as a source of relief to smile during the pandemic, now it's an attractive choice among the investing community.

2) The FAANG Stocks

For those unaware, FAANG is a nickname Wall Street tycoons use for the five tech giants that drive force behind the market: Meta (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Google's Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

In 2020, they contributed about 25% of the market's returns, with a bit of fading in 2021. Yet, 2022 is still a must-try for investors to bring money to FAANG stocks (especially after Facebook has become Meta — more on metaverses below).

At the same time, some analysts predict a more considerable investment interest in other beneficial names like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), resulting in a soon updating of the acronym's letters.

3) ESG investing

ESG refers to environmental, social, and governance investing. And it stands to reason that Covid-19 has become a catalyst for ESG supporting boom, attracting about $21.5 billion in the U.S. and $508 billion in investments globally in 2021.

The trend will grow in 2022. The issues of global warming, gender or racial equality, clean energy, and others — almost everything relates to ESG now. And the number of businesses and investors in this sphere continues to grow.

4) Metaverse

In October 2021, when Facebook announced their rebranding to Meta, "metaverse" has turned into a buzzword. It refers to giant communal cyberspace where virtual environments, assets, and experiences are built on the VR and AR intersection.

Giants like Apple, Disney, and Nike have already invested billions into this technology; Bloomberg analysts predict the growth of metaverse to $800 billion by 2024. (It was $500 billion last year.)

No wonder:

The world has shifted to digital more than ever during the pandemic. Metaverses promise work, play, and various activities for safe socialization, therefore attracting millions of users worldwide. For investors, it's an opportunity to get some profit from this metaverse movement.

5) NFTs

NFT means "a non-fungible token," cryptocurrency that is not interchangeable and runs on a blockchain network. It became a global sensation in 2021, triggering about $10.7bn in investments and growing into a multibillion-dollar industry.

Specialists predict the NFT market growth by $80 million by 2025, which is hard to ignore for art enthusiasts: Most tokens here are unique digital creations, growing in price and popularity, making NFTs super attractive for investments.