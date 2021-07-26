What's Up With Tesla Shares Trading Higher Monday?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher Monday morning in anticipation of today's second-quarter earnings report after the close.

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. Tesla also sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities.

Tesla has a 52-week high of $900.40 and a 52-week low of $273.00. At the time of publication, shares were trading 2.3% higher at $658.46.