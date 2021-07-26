 Skip to main content

What's Up With Tesla Shares Trading Higher Monday?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 26, 2021 11:04am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher Monday morning in anticipation of today's second-quarter earnings report after the close.

Read More: Is Tesla Charged Up For A Move? How The Stock Looks Going Into Earnings

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. Tesla also sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities. 

Tesla has a 52-week high of $900.40 and a 52-week low of $273.00. At the time of publication, shares were trading 2.3% higher at $658.46. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

