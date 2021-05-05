fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.53
329.61
+ 0.16%
DIA
+ 1.58
339.95
+ 0.46%
SPY
+ 1.26
414.49
+ 0.3%
TLT
+ 0.12
139.34
+ 0.09%
GLD
+ 0.61
165.95
+ 0.37%

Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings' Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 5, 2021 2:49 pm
Lumber Liquidators Hldgs's (NYSE:LL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Lumber Liquidators' stock has been falling Wednesday, down 8.16% to a price of $22.73. The stock's volume is currently 2.39 million, which is roughly 584.82% of its recent 30-day volume average of 408.30 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Lumber Liquidators Hldgs's stock was $25.26 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $35.1 and a low of $6.42 in the past 52 weeks.

