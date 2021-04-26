fbpx
Why Puxin Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 26, 2021 1:15 pm
Puxin’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Puxin’s (NYSE:NEW) stock is trading up 8.13% to a price of $4.16. The stock’s current volume for the day is 1.17 million, which is approximately 252.0% of its previous 30-day average volume of 465.25 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Puxin shares are trading higher. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Puxin’s stock was $5.52 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $12.39 and a low of $3.31 in the past 52 weeks.

