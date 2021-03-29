fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.05
315.95
+ 0.02%
DIA
+ 0.51
329.98
+ 0.15%
SPY
-0.25
396.16
-0.06%
TLT
-0.95
137.61
-0.69%
GLD
-1.69
163.95
-1.04%

Analyzing The Price Action In Universe Pharmaceuticals Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 29, 2021 12:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Analyzing The Price Action In Universe Pharmaceuticals Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Universe Pharmaceuticals’s Stock Today

Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) is currently up 65.66% to a price of $7.02. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 34.88 million, about 5641.43% of its recent 30-day volume average of 618.34 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Universe Pharmaceuticals shares are trading higher amid continued post-IPO volatility.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $4.26 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $5.72 and fallen to a low of $3.75.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Trading Ideas

Related Articles

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) climbed 98.4% to $27.75 after the company reported topline data from Phase 3 study evaluating its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. read more

32 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) rose 237.6% to $13.74 in pre-market trading. Universe Pharmaceuticals, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share. read more

Universe Pharmaceuticals Shares Resume Trading, Move Lower; Up 126%

Universe Pharmaceuticals Shares Halted On Circuit Breaker; Up 140%