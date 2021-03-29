Analyzing The Price Action In Universe Pharmaceuticals Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Universe Pharmaceuticals’s Stock Today

Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) is currently up 65.66% to a price of $7.02. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 34.88 million, about 5641.43% of its recent 30-day volume average of 618.34 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Universe Pharmaceuticals shares are trading higher amid continued post-IPO volatility.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $4.26 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $5.72 and fallen to a low of $3.75.

