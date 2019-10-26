Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Ford, Intel, McDonald's, Twitter And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a Big Three automaker and a ride-sharing leader.

Bearish calls included fast-food, social media and old-school tech giants.

Despite a mixed earnings season so far and ongoing geopolitical concerns, the major U.S. indexes eked out marginal gains by the end of this past week, led by the Nasdaq's 1.3% bump.

It turns out that the same issues worrying analysts and investors have also shaken CEO confidence.

Troubles at industry leader Boeing didn't get any better last week, and scrutiny of tech giants Amazon, Facebook and Google intensified.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. The following are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

Dave Royse's "Ford's Stock Falls, But Some Analysts Say Buy On The Dip" shares why the post-earnings pullback at Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) may be a buying opportunity. Is all the bad news already factored in?

Upside may be ahead for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), according to Shanthi Rexaline's "Intel Analysts Reflect On Data Center Strength, Product Roadmap And Competition."

"Visa Analysts Encouraged By Q4 Results, 2020 Guidance" by Priya Nigam shows why "steady to improving trends" seems to be the story at Visa Inc (NYSE: V), with double-digit revenue growth offsetting some headwinds.

In "Morgan Stanley Is Bullish On Ride-Shares, But Prefers Uber Over Lyft Right Now," Elizabeth Balboa looks at why a top analyst has his eye on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER).

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "What Mark Parker's Departure And John Donahoe's Arrival Means For Nike, ServiceNow" and "14 Stocks With The Highest Long-Term Projected Earnings Growth Rates."

Bears

"Beyond Meat Analyst Sees More Downside Ahead" by Dave Royse examines why one key analyst believes the retreat in Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares is likely to continue. See what the long-term sentiment looks like.

Jayson Derrick's "Wall Street Takes A Bite Out Of McDonald's Quarter" offers a look at some of the key takeaways from the McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) third-quarter print. How does it fare versus its peers?

In Priya Nigam's "UBS Downgrades IBM On Expectations Of Continued Transactional Business Pressures," find out how persisting challenges are likely to weigh on the performance at IBM (NYSE: IBM).

See what Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) blamed for its disappointing third-quarter results and how analysts weighed in, according to "'This Will Take Time To Fix': Wall Street Weighs In On Twitter" by Wayne Duggan.

Be sure to check out "McKinsey: 60% Of Banks May Not Survive An Economic Slowdown" and "Analyst: Dim Outlook For Solar Sector In 2020" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

