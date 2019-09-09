A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 9, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares were up 62.9% after the company reported its HARMONY Phase 3 Trial met its primary endpoint. Needham maintained a Buy on the stock and raised the price target from $34 to $60.
- AT&T (NYSE: T) shares are up 3.1% to $37.37. Elliot Management, which holds a $3.2 billion stake in the company, sent a letter detailing his recommendations on how to make the company worth $60 per share.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) shares were up 16.7% to $1.61.
- Changeyou.com (NASDAQ: CYOU) shares were up 49.8% after the company announced it received a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company from Sohu for $10 per AD.
- Netflix (NASDAQ: UP) shares were up 2.1% to $296. Bank of America noted the company’s download capability increased 30%.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares were up 34.9% to $0.55. The company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares were up 26.32% to $4.44 after the company entered into a global distribution agreement with ThermoGenesis to distribute its X-Series products.
- PaySign (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares were down 18.7% to $9.78 after the company cut its preliminary 2019 sales guidance from $38 million-$40 million to $35-$37 million. The company cited delays in onboarding of the new plasma industry programs planned for Q1 and Q2.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were down 2% to $166.42. The company expanded its Roku TV licensing program in Europe.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares were down 6.7% to $1.30. The company reported positive phase 2a clinical results in alzheimer's patients, data supports initiation of a phase 2b study.
