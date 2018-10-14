Bulls & Bears Of The Week: GE, Netflix, Nike, Twitter And More

Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included an old-school conglomerate and a social media pair.

Bearish calls included an electric car maker and a pharmaceutical firm.

Another major hurricane slammed into the United States this past week, and it also seemed like a tempest blew through the stock market. Meanwhile, some big banks kicked off a new earnings season, there was notable M&A activity in the aerospace and health care arenas, and it finally looks like the beginning of the end for one iconic, old-school retailer.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

In "Barclays Says It's Time To Reconsider General Electric's Stock" Wayne Duggan shows why one top Wall Street analyst says General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is a phoenix that may soon rise from the ashes.

In Jayson Derrick's "Citi's May Says Buy The Dip In Netflix," see why, with Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares down more than 15 percent over the past three months, investors may want to consider buying the dip.

Hannah Genig's "Pivotal Upgrades Twitter, Turns Bullish On Snap" examines a contrarian call on social media companies Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) and Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP).

The sell-off in semiconductor stocks has created an attractive buying opportunity in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL), says "Marvell Technology Well-Positioned For Data Center Trends, Stifel Says In Upgrade" by Shanthi Rexaline.

"JPMorgan: 4 Positives At Dropbox Investors Are Overlooking" by Tyree Gorges reveals why investors may be overlooking or underestimating the prospects for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX).

Also have a look at Warren Buffett's Words Of Wisdom On Capital Allocation.

Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "The Big Shorts Dig Into Tesla," see why rather than taking profits in the wake of Elon Musk's defeat, short sellers seem to be digging in on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), betting that the worst is still to come.

A sell-side analyst said its valuation feels rich after Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) recently hit an all-time high, according to Brett Hershman's "Cowen: Nike's Valuation Looks High Amid Unprecedented North American Competition."

"3 Headwinds Hindering Mylan" by Elizabeth Balboa takes a look at why one key analyst has taken a neutral stance on generic pharmaceutical maker Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) despite positive near-term catalysts.

In "Vodafone's Potential Dividend Cut, Competition, Capital Needs Sideline Jefferies," Shanthi Rexaline looks at the multiple challenges facing Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD). Is there any hope for investors?

Elizabeth Balboa's " Stitch Fix Churn, Prime Wardrobe Threat Keep Piper Analysts On The Sidelines" discusses the issues with and prospects for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX).

Be sure to check out Scrooges Of The Forbes 400: America's Least Philanthropic Billionaires as well.