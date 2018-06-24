Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AMD, Disney, Nike, Tesla And More

Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a top semiconductor maker and utilities stocks.

Bearish calls included the leading electric car maker and an entertainment giant.

The broader markets had another down week, especially the Dow Jones industrials, which ended the week almost 3 percent lower. Increasing concerns about the effects of tariffs and the possibility of trade wars shoulder much of the blame.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Stifel: Nike 'Uniquely Positioned' In Shift To Direct-To-Consumer" by Brett Hershman shows why Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) may have finally hit an inflection point after three consecutive quarters of revenue declines in North America.

In "Here's Why The Bullish Case For Citigroup's Stock Can Now Be Made," Jayson Derrick examines why after weakness in Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) stock since back January, several overhangs have now been cleared.

Ezra Schwarzbaum's "Micron's DRAM Trends, Cost Leadership, Buyback Potential Win Bullish Sell-Side Initiation" discusses why Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has gone from a "cash burn" to a "cash return" story.

It's a great time for investors to go defensive by buying utilities stocks, according to a top analyst featured in "A Defensive Play: Morgan Stanley Upgrades The Utilities Sector" by Wayne Duggan. Picks include FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE).

In Shanthi Rexaline's "KeyBanc Remains Bullish On Red Hat Despite Slowing Middleware Growth, Forex Headwind," see why one key analyst stuck to its guns on Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) while shares were under pressure.

Bears

"Pivotal's Wieser To Disney Shareholders: Let It Go" by Jayson Derrick points out how Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) was in a catch-22 with regard to acquiring assets from 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA). See what that means for shareholders.

In Elizabeth Balboa's "Bernstein: Tesla's Auto, Services Gross Margins Don't Add Up," see why one analyst struggles to make sense of the numbers and narrative coming from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) lately.

The fundamental performance at Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) may not be as rosy as the market seems to think, according to "Bernstein Pumps The Brakes On AMD: 'Expectations Have Soared'" by Wayne Duggan.

In "BofA Downgrades Commercial Metals On Supply, Valuation Concerns," Shanthi Rexaline takes a look at why a recent rally prompted a top analyst to revisit its rating on Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC).

Ezra Schwarzbaum's "Argus Drops Bullish Zimmer Biomet Thesis On Manufacturing, Supply, Sales Worries" examines the headwinds faced by medical device maker Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) that led to a downgrade.

