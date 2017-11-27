5 Top Publicly Traded Companies In Michigan

Michigan is home to some of the biggest companies in the U.S. As the birthplace of the automobile and a former manufacturing center, auto stocks and manufacturing make up some of the key names in the state.

However, the state is also home to a major financial name, as well as many household name private companies like Quicken Loans and Carhartt. Here’s a roundup of some of the largest stocks in Michigan.

Ally

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) is the tenth-largest company in Michigan by market cap. The bank has outperformed the financial industry so far in 2017, and is up nearly 40 percent. Ally also made Benzinga’s list for a top online brokerage.

GM

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is the largest company by market cap in Michigan. While it’s struggled to court Wall Street in recent years, it’s delivered record numbers of cars.

Ford

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is the second-largest company by market cap in the state. The automaker recently installed a new CEO as it continues a push towards the autonomous vehicle future, and Wall Street sees potentially major upside.

Dow

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) is the third-largest company by market cap in Michigan. Dow Chemical merged with DuPont earlier this year to create the world’s largest chemical company in terms of sales.

Penske

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) is the seventh-largest Michigan company by market cap. The dealership group has had a string of good quarters and has consistently raised its dividend this year.

Posted-In: Carhatt Detroit michigan Quicken LoansTrading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.