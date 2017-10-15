Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Past Week: Best Buy, Tesla, Under Armour And More

Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls featured a specialty retailer and a leading airline.

Bearish calls included a global footwear giant and a leading EV maker.

As the holiday shopping season grows near, the markets remain near all-time highs, and the bull run is approaching nine years old. Benzinga continued to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks, as it does every week.

Here are just a few of the more bearish and bullish calls seen in the past week.

Bulls

"Is Under Armour Getting Its Mojo Back?" by Elizabeth Balboa takes a look at how Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) has learned from prior launch missteps and introduced its new Curry 4 shoes in a way that generates buzz and demand. And see what other recent initiatives have been made to better penetrate the trending lifestyle market.

In "Best Buy Has Proven It Can Thrive In A Post-Amazon World," Wayne Duggan presents a case for why, despite the trail of dead that Amazon.com has left in the retail sector, one unlikely company, Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY), has overcome the odds and thrived in presence of the Amazon juggernaut.

Shanthi Rexaline's "Investors Could Make Almost 20% Buying Delta Stock Right Now" shows why one analyst see double-digit percentage upside in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) in the wake of third-quarter results. That analyst's upgrade of the stock also came with adjustments to its earnings estimates for the year.

For another bullish call, check out 4 Semiconductor Stocks Fund Managers Are Buying Most.

Bears

Investors hoping to see a rebound at Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) might find themselves on the wrong side of the trade, according to "The Dow Stock That's In A 'Death Cross" by Jayson Derrick. Nike's longer-term moving average broke above the short-term moving average last week, signaling a potential downward trend. See what happened last time Nike saw a death cross.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "A Few Things Even The Tesla Bulls Still Worry About," see why even those very bullish on the long-term growth of the market for electric vehicles still should take note of the stellar run up, the rate of cash burn and the roadmap toward profitability at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). Is the potential upside fully baked into the share price?

"Dimon Thinks Governments Are Going To Crush Bitcoin One Day" by Craig Jones takes a look at what JPMorgan's CEO, Jamie Dimon, recently had to say about cryptocurrencies. See what he suggests about blockchain technology, non-fiat cryptocurrencies, and the users of bitcoin. And find out why he thinks governments will crush bitcoin one day.

Also see With CEO Retiring, Hostess Brands' Turnaround Won't Be A Cakewalk for another bearish call.

