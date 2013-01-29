Top 4 Mid-Cap Stocks In The Auto Parts Industry With The Highest EPS Estimates

Below are the top mid-cap auto parts stocks on the NYSE and the NASDAQ in terms of earnings estimate for the next year. TRW Automotive Holdings

TRW

is likely to earn $6.44 per share in the next year ending December, 2013. TRW Automotive's trailing-twelve-month operating margin is 7.42%. Autoliv

ALV

may earn $5.83 per share in the next year ending December, 2013. Autoliv's trailing-twelve-month revenue is $8.26 billion. BorgWarner

BWA

is projected to earn $5.27 per share for the next year ending December, 2013. BorgWarner's PEG ratio is 1.30. Lear

LEA

is expected to earn $5.10 per share over the next year ending December, 2013. Lear's trailing-twelve-month ROE is 19.51%.