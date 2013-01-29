ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Top 4 Mid-Cap Stocks In The Auto Parts Industry With The Highest EPS Estimates

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 29, 2013 3:05 AM | 1 min read
Below are the top mid-cap auto parts stocks on the NYSE and the NASDAQ in terms of earnings estimate for the next year. TRW Automotive Holdings
TRW
is likely to earn $6.44 per share in the next year ending December, 2013. TRW Automotive's trailing-twelve-month operating margin is 7.42%. Autoliv
ALV
may earn $5.83 per share in the next year ending December, 2013. Autoliv's trailing-twelve-month revenue is $8.26 billion. BorgWarner
BWA
is projected to earn $5.27 per share for the next year ending December, 2013. BorgWarner's PEG ratio is 1.30. Lear
LEA
is expected to earn $5.10 per share over the next year ending December, 2013. Lear's trailing-twelve-month ROE is 19.51%.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Auto Parts IndustryHighest EPS Estimatesmid-cap stocksTrading Ideas