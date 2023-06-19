Secret 'Elon Mode' Allows Tesla Self-Driving Cars To Go Hands-Off, Hacker Says

Renowned Tesla hacker GreenTheOnly, known for unraveling Tesla's hidden secrets, has once again sent ripples through the Tesla community.

A recent revelation on Twitter unveiled a hidden feature named 'Elon Mode' nestled within Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software, as shared by NotATeslaApp.

In a series of tweets, GreenTheOnly provided insights into this unreleased feature, presenting an intriguing tweak in Tesla's FSD Beta's driver monitoring system.

Tesla's Driver Monitoring System (DMS) is known for its "nag" feature, which prompts drivers to maintain their focus on the road by applying pressure to the steering wheel. The so-called "Elon Mode" takes away this need.

Elon Mode, not currently available to the public, turns off steering wheel prompts and relies solely on utilizing the internal camera to monitor the driver and ensure they are not distracted. Normally, both the interior camera and steering wheel input are monitored and required by the driver.

Sharing his personal experience with Elon Mode over a 600-mile journey, Green painted a picture of a ride free of the alerts that are now required in addition to Tesla's vision-based driver monitoring.

He noted that while the car still made some strange moves that he didn't enjoy, he didn't mind as much since the car was not begging him to hold onto the wheel.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.