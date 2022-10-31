ñol

Charging For A Blue Verified Badge On Twitter: Will It Increase The Number of Bots? Benzinga TV Asks

by Asli Tolon Coskun, Benzinga Editor 
October 31, 2022 5:09 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • “The whole verification process is being revamped right now," Elon Musk tweets.
  • Twitter may be looking to increase the subscription price for Twitter Blue from $4.99 to $19.99 a month.
  • Twitter verification efforts causes a debate on how much people would be willing to pay for a blue Verified badge.
Charging For A Blue Verified Badge On Twitter: Will It Increase The Number of Bots? Benzinga TV Asks

On the Monday (Oct. 31) episode of "Benzinga TV," host Aaron Bry spoke to Jake Wujastyk from TrendSpider about Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's tweet about Twitter: "The whole verification process is being revamped right now."

When asked about whether he would pay $20 a month for a blue Verified badge on Twitter, Wujastyk said, "No I would not," during the show.

Also Read: Elon Musk Goes After Twitter Verified Profiles — Will You Pay $20 A Month For A 'Blue Badge?'

For more from this interview click HERE

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

Photo: Benzinga TV

