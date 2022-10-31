Charging For A Blue Verified Badge On Twitter: Will It Increase The Number of Bots? Benzinga TV Asks

On the Monday (Oct. 31) episode of "Benzinga TV," host Aaron Bry spoke to Jake Wujastyk from TrendSpider about Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's tweet about Twitter: "The whole verification process is being revamped right now."

When asked about whether he would pay $20 a month for a blue Verified badge on Twitter, Wujastyk said, "No I would not," during the show.

Also Read: Elon Musk Goes After Twitter Verified Profiles — Will You Pay $20 A Month For A 'Blue Badge?'

For more from this interview click HERE

Photo: Benzinga TV