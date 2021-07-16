What To Make Of The Elon Musk Cybertruck Comments

CNBC's "Rapid Fire" panel reacted to the recent comments from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk regarding Tesla's Cybertruck Friday on CNBC's "The Exchange."

Related Link: Elon Musk Says It's Possible Cybertruck Will 'Flop' Because It's 'So Unlike Anything Else'

To be frank, there is always some chance that Cybertruck will flop, because it is so unlike anything else.

I don’t care. I love it so much even if others don’t.

Other trucks look like copies of the same thing, but Cybertruck looks like it was made by aliens from the future. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2021

Bokeh Capital's Kim Forrest said she doesn't own Tesla stock because of the unpredictability of Musk, although she noted that watching from the sidelines is fun.

Forrest took a bearish stance on the Cybertruck's ability to compete with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) F-150 truck. "If anybody thinks this is a real truck that's going to start replacing the F-150, you are sadly mistaken," she said.

The Cybertruck has already been a "smashing success" because of Tesla's marketing capabilities, CNBC's Robert Frank said. There are approximately 500,000 preorders for the truck, he noted.

Whether or not the Cybertruck enters production or ever sells doesn't really matter because "the aura that they have already gotten from the marketing of these vehicles is huge," Frank said.

The Cybertruck is already a success, so any trucks that Tesla actually sells will be a bonus, he added.

Axios media reporter Sara Fischer told CNBC that Musk is a marketing genius. "People love Elon Musk" and the way he acts in the public eye helps Tesla to sell products, she said.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has traded as high as $900.40 and as low as $273 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was down 0.98% at $644.22.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.