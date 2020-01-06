Market Overview

Planet Fitness CEO Talks Customers, New Years With Jim Cramer

Steve Krause , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2020 6:26pm   Comments
CNBC's Jim Cramer had Chris Rondeau, CEO of Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) on Mad Money to discuss how the company is planning its 2020.

According to Rondeau, in 2019 the workout industry added 1.2M customers while Planet Fitness added 1.8M while only opening 200 locations.

"People always tell me you have to get fit before you join a gym," he said. "Not true. Workout two or three times a week."

"We want to break down the barriers to working out," he added.

He also said New Years Eve is a big time for the business, since many people are returning to work on their New Years resolutions.

