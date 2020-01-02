Here's How Much Investing $100 In Exxon Mobil Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks didn’t keep pace along the way.

Exxon’s Difficult Decade

One of the biggest market laggards of the decade was oil major Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM).

Exxon is the largest American oil & gas supermajor. As recently as 2011, Exxon was the most valuable company in the world by market cap, but a collapse of the global oil market in 2014 dragged down the entire energy sector.

Exxon started the 2010s trading at around $68. Surprisingly, Exxon hit its low point of the decade in mid-2010, trading down to $55.94. Exxon then rocketed higher in the next several years, reaching its decade high of $104.76 in mid-2014, just prior to the oil price collapse.

2020 And Beyond

Exxon shares dropped back below $100 within months and were back down below $70 by mid-2015. Despite a stabilizing global oil market, Exxon shares have yet to gain significant traction and haven’t traded above $85 since late 2018. Exxon started the decade as the largest U.S. public company, but ended it as the 15th largest.

Exxon investors still managed to turn a profit in the 2010s, and $100 worth of Exxon stock in 2010 would be worth about $140 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts expect Exxon will finally start to gain some ground in 2020. The average price target among the 21 analysts covering the stock is $75, suggesting 7.2% upside from current levels.

