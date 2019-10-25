Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Give Their View On Bristol-Myers, Adobe And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2019 5:14am   Comments
Share:

Joe Terranova said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" he bought VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX) the other day, because it gives him diversification.

Pete Najarian would wait for a pullback in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) before he buys it. He thinks the stock would be a buy at $52 or $53.

Jon Najarian likes Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA). He noticed some short-term calls buying.

Stephen Weiss would be a buyer of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE).

Meghan Shue increased her Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSE: XLP) exposure back in May and she would not be a buyer at this point. She added that in the best case the consumer is going to remain resilient and interest rates are going to move higher, which is favorable for Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSE: XLY).

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Meghan Shue Pete NajarianTop Stories Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + BMY)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eli Lily Revenues Trail Estimates, Moderna Gets Fast Track Designation, MacroGenics' Lukewarm Breast Cancer Data
8 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Adobe, Microsoft And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 21
Morgan Stanley Sifts Through Software Sector, Flags 'Picks,' 'Holds'
PreMarket Prep Recap: Stormy Outlook For Cloud Stocks, Opioid Makers Rally On Settlement Talks
Biotech Stock On The Radar: Assessing Mirati's Oncology Franchise With An Eye On Multiple Readouts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Samsung Heir Tried In Seoul Court, Asked To 'Humbly Accept' Results