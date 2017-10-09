IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

After 20 years, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is officially shutting down AOL Instant Messenger. Here are 4 tools which could replace it: Link

Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) fell by more than 13 percent after Google announced its Clip camera. However, JPMorgan's Paul Coster does not view the product as competitive.: Link

Wall Street Journal

President Donald Trump’s executive order on health insurance, to be signed this week, will begin rolling back some requirements of the Affordable Care Act and could allow insurers to offer the kinds of lower-cost, less-comprehensive plans that were restricted by the 2010 health law.: Link

Nelson Peltz has been battling with Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) to get a seat on the board. With the vote on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal previews the changes Peltz proposes: Link

Reuters

U.S. economist Richard Thaler won the 2017 Nobel Economics Prize for his contributions in the field of behavioral economics, showing how human traits affect supposedly rational markets, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.: Link

President Trump, who pledged to help protect young people known as “Dreamers” brought illegally to the United States as children, called on Sunday for money to fund a border wall to be part of any immigration deal.In a list of “principles” laid out in documents released by the White House, the Trump administration also pressed for a crackdown on unaccompanied minors who enter the United States, many of them from Central America.: Link

Bloomberg

From the 300-plus crystal chandeliers to the gold-plated taps in the bathrooms, Donald Trump has transformed a hotel overlooking one of the world’s most legendary golf courses into an eponymous glittering palace.: Link

More older people are living on their own, and fewer have close relatives to help them out as they age.: Link

New York Post

Harvey Weinstein has been fired from the Weinstein Company — effective immediately, according to its board of directors. The decision to remove him was announced Sunday night in a statement.: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index for September is schedule for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Stifel downgraded Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) from Buy to Hold

(NASDAQ: CONN) from Buy to Hold JP Morgan downgraded Humana (NYSE: HUM) from Overweight to Neutral

(NYSE: HUM) from Overweight to Neutral Telsey upgraded Kohls (NYSE: KSS) from Market Perform to Overweight

(NYSE: KSS) from Market Perform to Overweight Jefferies upgraded INC Research (NASDAQ: INCR) from Hold to Buy

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesTop Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.