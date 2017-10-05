Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: Amazon Is Toying With A New Delivery Service That Could Replace UPS And FedEx

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2017 9:19am   Comments
Share:
Report: Amazon Is Toying With A New Delivery Service That Could Replace UPS And FedEx
Related AMZN
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Teva, AT&T And More
Office Depot To Sharpen Edge With CompuCom Buyout
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Make It Seven In A Row; Netflix Jumps On UBS Note (Investor's Business Daily)
Related FDX
Can FedEx Investors Overlook Cyberattack-Related Miss And See A Silver Lining?
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s reliance on shipping partners including FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) and United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) could be drastically reduced, Bloomberg reported.

Amazon is exploring the concept of a new delivery system dubbed "project Seller Flex," in which the e-commerce giant will assume a bigger role in functions provided by FedEx and UPS, two people familiar with the plan told Bloomberg. Specifically, Amazon will take a role in overseeing pickup of packages from third-party merchants who sell their products on Amazon.com along with the actual delivery of the products to customers.

Shares of FedEx and UPS were each trading lower by more than 2 percent early Thursday morning.

For the time being at least Amazon will still use FedEx and UPS and other couriers for delivery services, but the company will now decide a how a package is handled instead of leaving the decision up to the seller, the Bloomberg report added.

Amazon reportedly began experimenting with the idea two years ago in India and has been slowly pitching the concept to U.S. merchants. By controlling the "last mile" of delivery, the company could save money through volume discounts and better control the inventory of its own warehouses that can solve supply chain problems especially around the holidays.

The decision to more actively manage its inventory could stem from a surge of last-minute holiday orders in 2013 when Amazon was unable to fulfill its two-day shipping guarantee, Bloomberg also noted. The company issued refunds to many shoppers and may have signaled that it is too dependent on shipping partners during its busiest times.

Related Links:

Drones, Distribution And The State Of Shipping

Is Amazon Running A Secret Shipping Business With Major Disruptive Potential?
_________
Image Credit: By alisdair (Delivery Uploaded by MaybeMaybeMaybe) [CC BY 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Amazon Shipping ecommerce shippingTop Stories Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FDX)

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Teva, AT&T And More
Office Depot To Sharpen Edge With CompuCom Buyout
What Do Private-Label Brands Mean For The Future Of Retail?
When Should You Take A Slice Of Domino's Pizza Stock?
Nutanix Still Not Viewed As A Leader In Hybrid Cloud Services, But That Could Change
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From October 2: Kroger, ILG, Methode Electronics-Pacific Insight, Ultragenyx-Dimension
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AMZN
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.