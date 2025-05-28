Tesla Robotaxi Rival Waymo To Conduct Tests In Multiple Cities Amid US Autonomous Driving Push

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG autonomous taxi provider Waymo is set to test its AV taxis in several U.S. cities as the company looks to bolster its position in the domestic autonomous driving sector.

What Happened: In a series of posts on social media platform X, Waymo announced that it would be heading to cities like San Antonio, Orlando and Houston as part of the company's "Road Trip" on Tuesday.

The "road trip" is Waymo's testing system that helps the company improve its autonomous driving capabilities by conducting tests across various cities where the company doesn't operate.

Why It Matters: The news comes in as Waymo is steadily bolstering its presence in the AV sector. Recently, the company announced it reached the 10 million autonomous paid rides milestone, which Waymo doubled in 5 months.

Waymo also partnered with Toyota Motor Corp TM to develop autonomous driving technology with a key focus on bringing the self-driving capabilities for personal ownership.

The company has been a key player in the domestic autonomous driving market, but faces competition from companies like Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. TSLA, which itself is going to launch its robotaxi in Austin next month.

